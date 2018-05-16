Indian actresses Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Sonam Kapoor have impressed the fashion critics with their style at the ongoing 71st Cannes Film Festival, but now, it is time for Pakistani actress Mahira Khan to turn heads.

Mahira, who is the first Pakistani actress to attend Canned Film Festival as the brand ambassador of the cosmetic group LÓreal Paris, is slaying the event with her choice of outfits for each appearance. From wearing a saree, gown to a tuxedo, the Raees actress has proved that she is here to stay in the fashion game.

For her first red carpet appearance, Mahira wore an Alberta Ferretti strapless floor-length black gown, kept her hair open and finished her make up with a bold lip colour.

Before walking the red carpet, she kept a simple look and wore a pastel pink saree with a ruffled border designed by Menahel and Mehreen.

Not just gown or saree, Mahira has proved that she can give us fashion goals in a tuxedo as well. She looked stunning in an Ermanno Scervino light blue tuxedo, high-waisted trousers paired with a white shirt. Indeed a stunner!

Just before her tuxedo look, she mesmerised everyone in a strapless gown from the Dubai-based designer Maison Yeya's collection. She also attended a Chopard party on Monday evening for which she sported a one-shoulder Nicolas Jebran sequin gown with a puffy shoulder.

Talking about her first appearance and representing Pakistan at Cannes, Mahira told Reuters, "It's a huge thing, for me at least, and of course for the country… all eyes are on me. There are many, many facets to Pakistan, and for people… like me – musicians, artists, actors, writers – to go out and travel abroad… it just gives other people a better understanding of who we are."

Check out all the photos of Mahira Khan at Cannes Film Festival below: