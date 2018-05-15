It was a picture perfect moment when Indian actress Sonam Kapoor and Pakistani actress Mahira Khan walked at Cannes Film Festival 2018's red carpet. The two were representing cosmetic brand L'Oréal Paris at the international film festival.

Before walking the red carpet, Sonam and Mahira shared a warm moment. The official India Twitter handle of the cosmetic brand shared a photo that shows Sonam kissing Mahira on her head. The photo soon went viral on the social media platform with users admiring the two actresses for supporting each other.

"Can't wait to hang out with you at Cannes," Sonam had earlier tweeted to Mahira, when the Raees actress congratulated her on her wedding.

This was Mahira's first appearance at the Cannes film festival as the brand ambassador of the cosmetic group and she nailed it with her stunning look. She wore an off-shoulder floor-length black gown and kept her hair open. Her dress and ensemble didn't turn up on time because it got stuck at the custom, but the actress didn't let that spoil her debut appearance.

"On my way you guys.. dress didn't turn up, but it's raining and I'm nervous but maybe it's a sign.. baarish aur mera purana rishta hai! #Cannes2018," she tweeted on Monday.

She dedicated her first red carpet walk at Cannes as an "ode to the people I have loved so much.... and have inspired me since I was a little girl. Starting from my Ama to Minaal and Rooha... down to all my girls back home in Pakistan".

Sonam, on the other hand, looked stunning in a pastel-hued Ralph and Russo lehenga paired with cropped top. She kept her hair loosely tied in a braid with centre parted. The heena or mehendi, which she applied on her hands and legs for her wedding, was still visible and gave a desi touch to her outfit.

Check out the photos of Sonam and Mahira below: