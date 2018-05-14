Sonam Kapoor aka Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is missing her husband Anand Ahuja terribly as she flew to French Riviera on Sunday, May 13 to attend the ongoing 71st Cannes Film Festival.

The Veere Di Wedding actress shared a picture of her with the love of her life on her Instagram stories and captioned it, "Miss my guy." On the other side, the Delhi-based businessman seems to be equally missing his ladylove after he bid adieu to her at the airport. He also took to Instagram stories and wished her best of luck for her stint at the Festival de Cannes.

Sonam and Anand, who tied the knot in a traditional Punjabi wedding on May 8 in Mumbai, first flew to Delhi together. She shared a couple of their mid-air goofy moments on Instagram.

Later, when she boarded a flight from Delhi to French Riviera, she posted a video with a message to her sister Rhea Kapoor who had accompanied her to Cannes last year.

"It is the first Cannes I am going to without my sister. She has to release Veere Di Wedding. I miss you, Rhea and I am super nervous without you," Sonam says in the video which she made it using a dog filter on Instagram.

After Deepika Padukone and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sonam Kapoor is currently gearing up for the ongoing festival where she will be seen donning different avatars on the red carpet. She will now take over Aishwarya Rai Bachchan who turned many heads when she walked on the red carpet on Saturday as L'Oreal ambassador on Monday and Tuesday.

Upon her arrival, she was clicked at the airport wearing a full-length polka dot dress with a matching scarf that she teamed up with black boots, shades and handbag.