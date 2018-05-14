Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja married according to a traditional 'Anand Karaj' ceremony on May 8 in Mumbai. While the big fat wedding was undoubtedly one of the biggest events in Bollywood, it has now stirred a controversy for hurting the religious sentiments over the violation of the Sikh "rehat maryada" (tenets).

According to a report in The Tribune, former Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee general secretary Sukhdev Singh Bhaur and former Panj Pyaras have alleged that the SGPC staffers neglected the fact that the 'kalgi' (hackle) on the turban of the groom was intact in the presence of Guru Granth Sahib. This reportedly violated the norms of the Sikh rituals during the wedding.

Bhaur has now demanded action against the SGPC staffers, former head priest of the Golden Temple Jaswinder Singh, who sat behind the holy scripture, as well as the. Hazoori ragi and ardasia (one who performs ardas) for the lapse. They are also seeking the intervention of Akal Takht in the matter.

"It was a violation of Sikh tenets if anyone sits before Guru Granth Sahib with a kalgi on turban. This implies that the person is equating himself to the stature of Gurus," Sukhdev Singh Bhaur said.

Meanwhile, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja have been thanking all those who made their wedding a magical and memorable event. The couple are reportedly planning for an October-November honeymoon as they both have to fulfill their respective work commitments. Sonam Kapoor will be seen walking the red carpet at the 71st Cannes film festival. Later, she will kickstart the promotional activities for her upcoming film Veere Di Wedding which will hit the theatres on June 1.