Sonam Kapoor married Anand Ahuja in a dreamy ceremony on May 8 in Mumbai. Attended by all big names in the film, industry, the glamorous wedding was followed by a grand dance and musical at the reception party. While the newly wedded bride has been flooded with wishes from all corners, her friend and fellow actress Anushka Sharma welcomed her to the wedded bliss club.

The actress, who couldn't attend the star-studded wedding owing to her busy shoot schedule, tweeted her wishes to the newly-wed couple in her own inimitable style.

Happiness, love & a life time of joy to you both @sonamakapoor & @anandahuja & Welcome to the club ?! It’s such a beautiful journey of life, love & growth ?✨? — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) May 8, 2018

Anushka was occupied with the shoot of Anand L Rai's upcoming movie Zero, which was being filmed in Alabama, US, at the time. Her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli had a T20 IPL match on May 7 against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Sonam responded to her warm message with a peppy excitement akin to a new bride.

Thanks so so much Anushka! We both missed you and Virat at the wedding! Tons of love! https://t.co/t2SvLSJQRJ — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) May 9, 2018

Interestingly, Sonam and Anushka both got married to their long-term boyfriends, Anand and Virat both of whom hail from Delhi. Anushka tied the knot with Virat at a private ceremony in Italy on December 11, 2017.

Apart from the couple, Bollywood divas turned Hollywood celebrities Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone too were missing from the wedding. The day Sonam tied the knot, the actresses were in New York attending the annual MET Gala on May 8.

Many Bollywood A-listers like Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were spotted at the glamorous wedding. From pre-wedding celebrations to a traditional Sikh wedding ceremony on the D-Day, it truly was a star-studded event.

The wedding reception which was nothing less of a Bollywood award function. The reception party turned into a platform for filmmakers to promote their respective films by making joint appearances while posing for the shutterbugs.

Post the wedding, Sonam changed her name to Sonam K Ahuja on Twitter. This irked some feminists who questioned if Anand Ahuja would change his name to Anand Ahuja-Kapoor. The Delhi-based businessman was also trolled for wearing sneakers with traditional attire.

Meanwhile, Sonam will now kickstart promotional activities for her upcoming film Veere Di Wedding, slated to hit the screens on June 1. She will also be walking the red carpet at the Cannes film festival which will be held on May 14 and 15.