Ranveer Singh may not have been a part of Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's mehendi and sangeet ceremony on May 7 but the Gully Boy actor stole the limelight from the newlyweds on their wedding and reception on May 8. But, there was one thing which Ranveer didn't like about Sonam Kapoor's husband Anand Ahuja during the wedding ceremony.

Though Ranveer remained tight-lipped on the matter, the bridegroom revealed on his Instagram stories why the actor was upset with him on his D-Day.

Apparently, Ranveer, who is known for his quirky and weird fashion style, didn't like Anand's choice of shoes at his reception party. The Delhi-based businessman wore sports shoes on a cream sherwani.

Shedding some light on the incident, Anand wrote on his Instagram story, "@ranveersingh wasn't happy about my shoes but he gave me a pass since it was my wedding."

At Sonam-Anand's reception party, Ranveer took the dance floor by storm and even showcased his dancing moves on the top of the table. He also took many selfies and sung Masakali song from Delhi 6 which features Sonam Kapoor in lead role alongside Abhishek Bachchan.

Sonam Kapoor and her husband already flew down to Cannes to attend the ongoing 71st Cannes Film Festival. She took to Instagram stories to share a couple of selfies with the love of her life after boarding the flight.

She will now take over Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who turned many heads when she walked on the red carpet on Saturday, as L'Oreal ambassador on Monday. Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone has also been slaying the red carpet with her different looks at the film festival.