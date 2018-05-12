Someone call the fire brigade, Deepika Padukone is setting the 71st Cannes International Film Festival 2018 on fire. The gorgeous actress, who has been criticized about her fashion in the past, is making some bold statements with her attendance at Cannes 2018 and wowing fans, including Ranveer Singh.

While her Day 1 looks were head turners, Deepika's Cannes Day 2 looks dropped many jaws. The actress attended the premiere of Ash Is The Purest White wearing a bold outfit from Ashi Studio. She slipped into a pair of Aquazzura shoes and her jewelry is courtesy Lorraine Schwartz.

The xXx: Xander Cage star attended the premiere with How to Get Away with Murder star Aja Naomi King and Chinese actress Fan Bingbing.

Deepika shared the look on her Instagram account with the caption: "dreams really do come true," followed by another post wherein she is seen pouting for a Boomerang video.

Her style statements at the film festival has shut down the internet fashion police. Fans are loving every look she's sporting at the event. For her day 2 look, Deepika experimented with purples wherein she wore a Victoria Hayes suit and won the internet after she was seen wearing denims and whites. Everyone loved her bold looks, Ranveer included.

The actress's rumored boyfriend has been dropping love notes on his Padmaavat co-star's Instagram posts to inform her, in his own quirky style, that he loves her looks. For one of her looks on day 2, Deepika donned a metallic Alberta Ferretti gown, once worn by Rihanna in the past, which is held together with straps around her torso.

strike a pose!✌? #Cannes2018 A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on May 11, 2018 at 3:16am PDT

??? #Cannes2018 A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on May 11, 2018 at 12:11pm PDT

She took to her social media handle and shared it with a caption: "close your eyes and feel the summer breeze..." Ranveer had some thoughts about the look. Here's what he said:

On Thursday, May 10, Deepika walked the red carpet in a gown from Zuhair Murad's bridal collection. She wore a slew of outfits on Day 1 that led to Ranveer deeming her as queen.

Check out Deepika's Day 1 looks here.

Apart from Deepika, Kangana Ranaut also got everyone talking. Marking her debut at the event, Kangana was seen going from a Sabyasachi saree to sheer gown and shimmery jumpsuit, the Queen of Bollywood is making sure her debutant appearance is memorable.