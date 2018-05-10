The 71st Cannes Film Festival kicked off on May 8. Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut made her debut at the prestigious film festival on May 9 and now, Deepika Padukone has made a grand entrance at Cannes.

The Indian actress, who was recently seen attending the Met Gala 2018 on May 7, announced her arrival on Instagram. After she left a few fans disappointed with her Met Gala dress, Deepika is making up for it with her chic outfits at the French Riviera.

She began to turn heads when she made her way out of the airport. The Padmaavat actress wore a quirky oversized shirt. She paired it with a pair of black pants and boots. The actress fastened a belt around the waist and left her tresses down her shoulder. She held on to a black bag to complete her airport look. Her airport outfit featured designer names like Maison Margiela, Alexander McQueen, Tom Ford and Celine.

Soon after she checked into Hotel Martinez on the Boulevard de la Croisette, Deepika changed into a pair of blue ankle length jeans and white tee look casual on her first day at Cannes 2018. She accessorized with a pair of huge circled-shape sunglasses, hooped earrings and bracelets on her wrist. She stood on a pair of nude stilettoes while posing in the balcony.

For her third look, Deepika opted to add some color to the festival. She slipped into a stunning striped dress that featured a plunging neckline. The black-grey-red-peach stripped body-hugging outfit flaunted Deepika's curves and frame. She completed her look with a pair of red heels and minimal jewellery.

Deepika's beautiful dress is courtesy Tome NYC dress and shoes are from Christian Louboutin. She slipped Viange earrings and ring from Misho Designs.

The last look, at the time of reporting, Deepika posed with the Cannes' waters playing as the background. For her fourth look yet, Deepika was dressed in a pink and black dress by Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini. She matched her dress with shoes by Alberta Ferretti.

Instead of letting her locks hang down her shoulder, Deepika's stylist chose to tie it up into a high ponytail, letting her face steal all the attention. Deepika is representing L'Oreal Paris at the Cannes Film Festival this year. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and just married Sonam Kapoor Ahuja will be representing the brand at the event as well.