Indian actresses Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone, who made their Hollywood debut last year with Baywatch and xXx: Xander Cage respectively, returned to make a statement at the Met Gala 2018. The two beautiful actresses chose to dress in shades of red for the occasion but did both the ladies win over the fashion police? Well, not really.

The Quantico actress looked like medieval goddess when she dressed in a crimson velvet gown for her Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute benefit appearance this year. An embellished gold chain mail coif reminiscent of a medieval knight was paired with the Ralph Lauren strapless gown that blended with the Met Gala 2018 theme, Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination. She colored her lips in the shade matching her gown.

Chopra's Met Gala 2018 dress is a welcomed look, especially after the disastrous trench coat outfit she wore last year. Although the 2017 outfit was also designed by Ralph Lauren, the outfit became the butt of jokes online and inspired some popular memes.

As soon as she stepped on to the red carpet, Chopra not only got the cameras busy, she also got Twitter talking. Fans from all across the world deemed her Queen. She definitely is one of the best dressed celebrities at Met Gala 2018.

However, several wished that Bollywood diva Deepika would have followed Priyanka's footsteps. Considering her off-white satiny Tommy Hilfiger outfit from last year was a big letdown, you'd think she would put in as much effort as Chopra to make a stunning style statement everyone would remember. But Deepika chose to ditch the theme and sport an elegant red gown which turned out to be a disappointment yet again.

Deepika chose to don a red one-shoulder gown designed by Prabul Gurung for her Met Gala outing. The outfit sported a frontal high-slit which let the actress flaunt her long legs at the red carpet.

Her stylist's lack of creativity and incorrect choice of hairstyle led to many jokes online. Several pointed out that the actress's outfit looked like she was stepping out for a red carpet for an Indian award function instead of an international gala.

Check out a few reactions here:

Apart from the two women, Hollywood actress Blake Lively, singers Rihanna and Katy Perry, supermodel Gigi Hadid and many more turned heads at the event.