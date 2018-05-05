The Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute benefit, popularly known as the Met Gala, is back. The annual black-tie event witnesses the best of the entertainment industry gracing the occasion. Candidly called the Oscars of fashion, the Met Gala's guest list features names from Blake Lively to Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, Gigi Hadid to Priyanka Chopra and Selena Gomez.

The annual charity event puts together a theme every year. Based on the themes, celebrities pick their outfits and attend the event. The Met Gala has witnessed some jaw-dropping to some outrageous outfits in its history. This year will be no different.

When is Met Gala 2018?

The Met is taking place on May 7 this year, a day before the Cannes Film Festival 2018 kicks off. Traditionally, the annual event takes place on the first Monday of May every year.

Theme:

This year's theme is "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination." The Gala is attempting to bring forward the influence of Catholicism in fashion.

The exhibition is set to spread across three venues: the Anna Wintour Costume Center, the medieval galleries at the Met's main location, and at the Cloisters.

The most controversial theme yet, the Met will feature about 40 Vatican vestments and accessories spanning 15 papacies. Vogue UK shares that curator Andrew Bolton visited the Vatican at least 10 times to secure pieces. The prized possessions have never left the Vatican before.

Attendees will see Pope Benedict XV's white silk cape embroidered and Pope Leo XIII's bishop's hat from the collection.

This year's Met Gala is hosted by US Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, singer Rihanna, Donatella Versace and Amal Clooney. Stephen A Schwarzman, a founder of Blackstone, and his wife, Christine, are taking the honorary chairs.

What happens at the event?

The Gala begins with a cocktail hour wherein the guests walk the red carpet and see the new exhibits before making their way to the dinner table.

Guest List:

Although the complete list of attendees hasn't been revealed, you can expect Donatella Versace, Amal Clooney, and Rihanna aka hosts of the evening to be present there. Priyanka Chopra has also confirmed her attendance on Instagram, Blake Lively too confirmed her attendance when she told Vogue in March that she is wearing a dress that has taken more than 600 hours to make.

One could also expect Kim Kardashian, Kylie and Kendall Jenner, among the many celebrities walking the red carpet. Previously, The Weeknd and Selena Gomez graced the event, Nicki Minaj was also present, Gigi and Bella Hadid, Celine Dion and Beyoncé to name a few.

Tickets:

According to Forbes, the gala has raised funds over $12 million dollars per event with a single ticket costing $30,000. One can attend the gala only if they have been invited by Wintour.

Cameras are band once celebrities enter the venue. While you might not know what's happening inside, you can catch all the red carpet action from 6:30 p.m. ET to 9 p.m. ET.