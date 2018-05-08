Like every year, the first Monday of May is here and we got to witness some of the beautiful designer's creations at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's charity gala. This year the Met Gala took on a very religious theme — "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination."

Most of the red carpet looks were quite bold. From Katy Perry's jaw-dropping angelic avatar to Madonna's gothic look to Rihanna's Pope-inspired attire, the stars chose stunning outfits. But there are some celebs, who failed to pull off the look.

Here we have handpicked some of the best and worst dressed celebs from Met Gala 2018.

Best dressed stars

Blake Lively

Rihanna

Cardi B

Katy Perry

Madonna

Priyanka Chopra

Worst dressed stars

Selena Gomez

Kylie Jenner

Sarah Jessica Parker

Kim Kardashian