Met Gala 2018: Best and worst dressed stars on red carpet [Photos]
The theme of 2018 Metropolitan Museum of Art's charity gala was "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination." And, the stars chose the best of bests fashion pieces to dazzle on the red carpet.
Like every year, the first Monday of May is here and we got to witness some of the beautiful designer's creations at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's charity gala. This year the Met Gala took on a very religious theme — "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination."
Most of the red carpet looks were quite bold. From Katy Perry's jaw-dropping angelic avatar to Madonna's gothic look to Rihanna's Pope-inspired attire, the stars chose stunning outfits. But there are some celebs, who failed to pull off the look.
Here we have handpicked some of the best and worst dressed celebs from Met Gala 2018.
Best dressed stars
Blake Lively
Blake Lively attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York CityJamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Rihanna
Rihanna arrives for the 2018 Met Gala on May 7, 2018, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. - The Gala raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Arts Costume Institute. The Gala's 2018 theme is Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic ImaginationHECTOR RETAMAL/AFP/Getty Images
Cardi B
Cardi B arrives for the 2018 Met Gala on May 7, 2018, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. - The Gala raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Arts Costume Institute. The Gala's 2018 theme is Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic ImaginationANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images
Katy Perry
Katy Perry attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City.Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Madonna
Madonna attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York CityJamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York CityNeilson Barnard/Getty Images
Worst dressed stars
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York CityNeilson Barnard/Getty Images
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York CityNeilson Barnard/Getty Images
Sarah Jessica Parker
Sarah Jessica Parker attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York CityJamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian arrives for the 2018 Met Gala on May 7, 2018 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. - The Gala raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Arts Costume Institute. The Gala's 2018 theme is Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic ImaginationHECTOR RETAMAL/AFP/Getty Images