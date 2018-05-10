Kangana Ranaut is all set to make her debut in 71st Cannes Film Festival. According to reports by Hindustan Times, the actress landed in the south of France, arriving at the airport looking as chic as ever.

Kangana wore a black tank top and a below-the-knee skirt. She paired the look with Neous flats and Tod's handbag. She quickly changed into a new attire to attend the India Pavillion at Cannes.

For her first red carpet appearance at the film festival, the actress has opted for a stunning all-black glitter saree, designed by Sabyasachi. Named Akash-tara (starry skies) the saree is hand-dyed and embellished with hand-cut sequins that are individually sewn using zardosi technique to create a fluid metallic look. Adding a dash of retro to her glamorous look is a bouffant-inspired hairstyle just like Audrey Hepburn from Breakfast At Tiffany's.

Kangana accessorized with a Sabyasachi handbag and a choker made of rose-cut diamonds, emeralds and pearls from Sabyasachi Heritage Jewelry Collection. Kangana's entire look made her look dramatically beautiful. The actress has flawless skin and needs minimal makeup. She wore nude lips with long eyelashes and black winged eyeliner that is screaming retro. She looked like a film star from the 1920's.

Kangana had earlier told Times Of India, "I've been invited to accompany Smriti Irani (Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting) and Prasoon Joshi (Chairman, Central Board of Film Certification) at the India Pavilion at Cannes this year."

Talking about her preparation for the Cannes Film Festival, "The essence has become expression oriented — the focus is indeed on what you wear and speak and how you conduct yourself at events and discussions. I will put my best foot forward for the festival. We have an international stylist on board and apart from international looks; I will also wear something Indian on the red carpet since I am representing my country."

Adding how looks are not the only important quality to focus on, Kangana added, "However, focussing only on fashion at Cannes reduces its scope dramatically. It's the same with artists when they are reduced to a glossy image and not seen as people with their own kind of potential. Cannes is a lot more than a mere red carpet event."

