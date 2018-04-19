Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone wedding rumors continue to make huge buzz with several reports surfacing every other day.

While speculations are rife that the couple will tie the knot in December this year, the latest report has it that Deepika has picked her favourite designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee to create one of her bridal outfits.

"Sabyasachi will be designing one of the outfits for Deepika's wedding. One of the main attractions in the trousseau is going to be her wedding day lehenga," a source told Filmfare.

With this, one can't help but wonder if Deepika is following Anushka Sharma's footsteps when it comes to wedding attire. For those unaware, Anushka donned Sabyasachi's outfit for her wedding with Virat Kohli in Tuscany, Italy.

Meanwhile, preparations for Deepika-Ranveer's wedding are going on in full swing.

Apparently, the couple's parents have shortlisted four dates between September and December 2018 for the wedding. "It will be an extremely private, traditional Hindu ceremony with the couple tying the knot in the presence of only close friends and family. The couple is still deciding if they want a reception to follow," Mumbai Mirror had quoted a source as saying. Both the families are yet to finalize the venue (India or abroad) for the big day.

The Padmaavat actress will don wedding jewelry exclusively designed for her. A popular jewelry brand that Deepika endorses will be designing an exclusive collection, which will be made public only after the wedding.

A source had told DNA: "Deepika is getting married to Ranveer Singh towards the end of this year, and preparations have begun in full swing for the big day. For the jewelry, the custodians of the brand that Deepika endorses have decided to design an exclusive collection, especially for her wedding. Given their association, it only seemed more natural for the jewelry company to come on board for the celebration."