The onscreen chemistry of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh has always worked well at the box office, leaving producers happy. Now, Yash Raj Films (YRF) has reportedly signed the two for an upcoming film.

According to Bollywood Hungama, Ranveer and Deepika are all set to appear together for another film that will be produced by YRF and directed by Maneesh Sharma.

The report further stated that both Deepika and her rumored beau are excited to be together for yet another film, which will go on floors next year. After Ramleela and Bajirao Mastani, the pair was seen together last in Padmaavat.

Unlike the previous two films, Padmaavat featured Ranveer as the antagonist and there were no romantic scenes between him and Deepika. It will be interesting to know if YRF will present the two as a romantic pair.

Meanwhile, there were rumors that Ranveer and his rumored ladylove were planning to get married. There were reports stating that the two had already started shopping for their wedding. It was reported that they were going to get married this December.

"Deepika is getting married to Ranveer Singh towards the end of this year, and preparations have begun in full swing for the big day. For the jewelry, the custodians of the brand that Deepika endorses have decided to design an exclusive collection, especially for her wedding. Given their association, it only seemed more natural for the jewelry company to come on board for the celebration," DNA had quoted a source as saying.

Another report in Mumbai Mirror had said that Deepika and the actor would have a private wedding with just close friends and family in attendance. The stars are yet to decide the venue, the report had added.

Like their rumored affair, there has not been any official confirmation on the reports on Deepika and Ranveer's wedding.