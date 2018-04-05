People expect celebrities to dress their best always. With the paparazzi and the fans following and noticing them everywhere they go, the celebs also take care to flaunt their best attires when they go out. Everyone likes to dress up casually and comfortably while traveling and Bollywood celebrities are no different. And the airport style has come to stay as a new genre of sorts. Here are some Bollywood celebs who set new fashion goals with their airport looks this year:

1. Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut recently made a stylish appearance at the airport in a classy mint green pussy-bow neck top paired with crisp white high waist and flared pants. She carried a light grey fur coat and a handbag. Her messy curly hair and sunglasses completed her look. Indeed, Kangana has an impeccable sense of fashion that makes the heads turn.



2. Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor was spotted walking out of the airport in a plum-colored slightly off shoulder dress. She wore a black choker, round sunglasses, and black sneakers. She looked very chic and comfortable. She carried a nice Fendi bag with a beaded strap.



3. Alia Bhatt

Alia was spotted at the Mumbai airport with her hand in a sling. She wore a monochrome striped T-shirt and black skinny pants. She teamed up her outfit with thigh high boots and sunnies. She wore a long black jacket that completed the look.

4. Akshay Kumar

The PadMan actor Akshay Kumar was spotted at the airport in a royal blue jumpsuit that looked like a naval suit paired with white sneaker and blue reflectors. The actor looked pretty dashing in this attire.



5. Deepika Padukone

Instagram Fan Page

Deepika was seen walking out of the airport in a very casual comfy look. She sported a cute blue top with ripped jeans and wore cool shades.

6. Tiger Shroff



The actor Tiger Shroff looked really cool in a super comfy attire. He wore a grey undershirt and baggy navy blue jeans. His sling bag and black boots completed the style.

7. Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan was spotted keeping it casual at the airport in a cool grey T-shirt that fitted his perfectly built body and blue jeans. He wore a cap and sneakers with it.

8. Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan dresses up like a Badshah. He was spotted at Mumbai airport sporting a casual tee with black trousers. The actor looked cool in a leather jacket, grey sneakers, and stylish sunglasses.