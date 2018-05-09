Social media is flooded with videos from Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's grand Punjabi wedding. We now know what a fun-filled affair it was. Many Bollywood stars were present at the wedding and the reception that took place on May 8. This included Ranveer Singh.

Bollywood's most fun celebrity made sure he made a memorable presence at his cousin's wedding as he was seen singing Masakali with Arjun Kapoor from Sonam's movie Delhi 6 soon after the wedding ceremony wrapped and later that evening he was seen shaking a leg with Anil Kapoor and the remaining family members. However, through the busy wedding schedule, the actor did not forget Deepika Padukone.

The actress, who is rumored to be dating Ranveer, was attending Met Gala 2018 in New York with Priyanka Chopra. The actress walked the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination themed gala in a stunning Prabul Gurung red gown.

Hours after the annual gala night ended, the actress took to her Instagram account to share a few pictures from the event and Ranveer jumped to the comments section to share his opinion (or rather rave) about his Padmaavat co-star's outfit. Check out his adorable reactions below.

At the gala, Deepika was seen spending time with supermodel Ashley Graham and posed for her Instagram story as well. After her Met Gala 2018 appearance, Deepika will grace Cannes 2018 as she represents the international brand L'Oréal.

Although the couple haven't officially confirmed that they are dating, Ranveer and Deepika have dropped several hints about their relationship. Ranveer leaves no opportunity to rave about Deepika, fueling rumors about their relationship.

More recently, rumors are doing the rounds that Ranveer and Deepika could get married this year. It is reported that the couple is hunting for an international location, following the footsteps of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, for their wedding. The wedding dates range between September and December and the duo could choose a date soon.

"Both Ranveer and Deepika are extremely private and do not wish to have a lavish wedding with a long guest list. The ceremony will be away from the media glare, classy and intimate, with only family and close friends in attendance. That's the plan," a source close to the development told Mumbai Mirror.