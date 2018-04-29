It looks like Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have decided to follow the footsteps of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli. Like Virushka, who got married in Tuscany, Italy on December 11, 2017, DeepVeer, as fondly called by their fans, are reportedly planning for a destination wedding away from the media glare.

According to reports, Deepika and Ranveer have hired a wedding planner who is on a hunt for an exquisite location abroad for the wedding ceremony. The lovebirds, who have always remained tight-lipped about their relationship, will reportedly tie the knot in an extremely private, traditional Hindu ceremony in the presence of their close friends and relatives.

"Both Ranveer and Deepika are extremely private and do not wish to have a lavish wedding with a long guest list. The ceremony will be away from the media glare, classy and intimate, with only family and close friends in attendance. That's the plan," a source close to the development told Mumbai Mirror.

The source added that the wedding ceremony will be followed by two receptions in India which are currently being planned. The couple will host one of the receptions in Mumbai for their industry friends and the other is being finalized.

In fact, Deepika has chosen her favorite designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee to design one of her bridal outfits. For the uninitiated, Anushka was donning a Sabyasachi's outfit along with her husband Virat Kohli on her wedding.

"Sabyasachi will be designing one of the outfits for Deepika's wedding. One of the main attractions in the trousseau is going to be her wedding day lehenga," a source had earlier told Filmfare.

Preparations for Deepika and Ranveer's wedding are already in full swing and their respective family members are leaving no stone unturned to pick up all the required things after much discussion at Deepika's Prabhadevi residence a few months ago. The couple's parents have reportedly short-listed four dates between September and December and one of the dates will be finalized soon.

The couple, who developed a fondness for each other on the sets of Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela, have been dating for the past five years now. And if everything falls into place, Deepika and Ranveer will surely surprise their fans with their wedding news just like Anushka and Virat did last year.