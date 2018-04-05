Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are rumored to be dating ever since they met on the sets of Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela in 2013. But the couple has never admitted the relationship in public. Now, the rumors of their imminent wedding are doing the rounds again and the latest buzz is that the lovebirds would tie the knot some time by the end of 2018.

And when asked about the rumors of marrying Ranveer this year, Deepika said that she could see herself as a working wife or a mother.

"Marriage is an important institution for me. I've seen my parents, and it's the way that I've been brought up. When it is the right time, I'll feel it. It'll happen when it has to happen," Deepika said in a recent interview with Film Companion.

She added, "It's too much a part of my life for me to say I can walk away from work. But I think that home, family, parents, marriage - these things are very important for me. Today I can see myself as a working wife or mother. I think I'd drive everybody around me mad if I didn't work."

Watch the full interview here:

According to reports, Deepika and Ranveer are planning to enter wedlock between September and December 2018 and have already begun the preparations for their wedding. Their parents have reportedly short-listed four dates and have been shopping hopping.

"It will be an extremely private, traditional Hindu ceremony with the couple tying the knot in the presence of only close friends and family. The couple is still deciding if they want a reception to follow," a source was quoted as saying by Mumbai Mirror.