Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have been dating for the past 5 years now but they have always refrained from speaking about their relationship. But that didn't stop the two lovebirds from talking about what they like and dislike about each other. And most of the time, we have seen them showering praise upon each other. And now, Deepika has revealed what she loves about her rumored boyfriend.

When Deepika was recently asked about the qualities that she admires in Ranveer, the Padmaavat actress told Filmfare Middle East, "Everything other than the most obvious. I am bored when people say they love his energy. The man has so much more! He is an extremely good human being. He is kind and good to people. He is very real, emotional and sensitive. He is a man who is not afraid to cry and I love that about him. He is a man."

Rumors of Deepika and Ranveer's marriage have been doing the rounds of the tinsel town for quite a while now. Reports suggest that their parents have already finalized their wedding date and after much discussion at Deepika's Prabhadevi residence, they went for a family dinner.

It was also reported that Deepika along with her sister Anisha and mother Ujjala have started shopping for her wedding in her hometown Bengaluru.

Earlier, the couple was planning for a destination wedding but since most of the relatives of Ranveer are in Mumbai and Delhi, his parents want their marriage to take place in Mumbai. Their parents have reportedly short-listed 4 dates between September and December and preparations for Deepika and Ranveer's wedding have already begun.

When Deepika was asked about the rumors of marrying Ranveer this year, she told Film Companion that she could see herself as a working wife or a mother.

"Marriage is an important institution for me. I've seen my parents, and it's the way that I've been brought up. When it is the right time, I'll feel it. It'll happen when it has to happen. It's too much a part of my life for me to say I can walk away from work. But I think that home, family, parents, marriage - these things are very important for me. Today I can see myself as a working wife or mother. I think I'd drive everybody around me mad if I didn't work," she said.

And when Ranveer was asked about the same, he told Spice Route Magazine that if there is any announcement in the future, people will be hearing him shouting it from the rooftops.

"What can I say? It is the function of speculation – to exist. Nothing is official till it is made official and I am not a seer. I cannot say this will happen on this date in the future. Right now we are both extremely busy working. Besides, she is also recuperating from back problems. So we are quite occupied and distracted. So, if there is any announcement in the future, you will be hearing me shouting it from the rooftops," he said.

Meanwhile, a source close to the couple was quoted as saying by Mumbai Mirror that the wedding will be an extremely private, traditional Hindu ceremony. The source added that the couple will be tying the knot in the presence of only close friends and family and they are still deciding if they want a reception to follow.