Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are believed to be tying the knot by the end of 2018 and their parents have reportedly short-listed four dates between September and December. And now if the latest reports are anything to go by, the lovebirds will have a destination wedding in Switzerland.

According to a report in Mid-Day, Ranveer Singh, who is the Indian brand ambassador of Switzerland Tourism, has got an offer from the country's officials to get married in the European country.

However, it is not known if Ranveer has accepted the offer.

Rumors of Deepika and Ranveer's imminent wedding have been doing the rounds in the tinsel town ever since the Padmaavat actors secretly flew off to Sri Lanka on the actress' birthday last year. It was also reported that the two got engaged in a private ceremony. However, there was no truth to the rumors.

It is now being said that the couple will reportedly have an extremely private and traditional Hindu wedding ceremony in the presence of their close friends and family members. The couple is still yet to zero in if they want to hold a reception post their marriage.

"Marriage is an important institution for me. I've seen my parents, and it's the way that I've been brought up. When it is the right time, I'll feel it. It'll happen when it has to happen," Deepika told Film Companion in an interview when asked about the rumors of marrying Ranveer this year.

When Ranveer was recently asked about his relationship with Deepika, he said, "It is a relationship of mutual admiration. I rate her very highly as an actor, and she doesn't" and acknowledged that Deepika has helped him become a well-rounded human being adding that he is blessed to have her in his life.

While Deepika and Ranveer have never spoken or acknowledged their relationship in public, they have been giving away a lot of hints about their rumored love affair on social media.