Who's who of Bollywood celebrities, businessmen and politicians arrived at The Leela in Mumbai to attend the grand reception of Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja Tuesday night. Among the early arrivals were Kangana Ranaut, Rani Mukerji, Juhi Chawla, designer Masaba Gupta, actors Rishi Kapoor with wife Neetu and Jackie Shroff with his wife.

Shah Rukh Khan with wife Gauri, Ranveer Singh, Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ayan Mukherji, Madhuri Dixit Nene with husband, Kajol, Shilpa Shetty, Shahid Kapoor with wife Mira Rajput, Varun Dhawan with rumored girlfriend Natasha Dalal, Akshay Kumar with wife Twinkle Khanna, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Rajkumar Hirani, Vidya Balan with husband and Swara Bhaskar among others attended the reception party.

Former Miss World and Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who did not attend the wedding ceremony Tuesday morning, looked gorgeous when she arrived for the reception party.

Mukesh Ambani, wife Nita Ambani, Akash Ambani and his fiancé Shloka Mehta, Politician and actor Shatrughan Sinha along with his wife and son, filmmaker Karan Johar with his mother Hiroo Johar, politician Praful Patel with his wife, politician Uddhav Thackeray with his wife, actor Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rekha and filmmaker Atul Kasbekar among others were among the guests who arrived for the reception party.

Among the family members, Sonam's father Anil Kapoor, sister Rhea Kapoor brother Harshvardhan Kapoor, uncle Sanjay Kapoor, uncle Boney Kapoor, cousins Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Jhanvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor graced the event.

Sonam and Anand tied the knot Tuesday morning in a traditional Sikh ceremony in the presence of family members, friends, relatives and Bollywood celebrities. The wedding ceremonies began with mehendi function Sunday evening. On Monday evening, the mehendi functions continued.

Check out all the photos of celebrities, politicians and businessmen attending Sonam-Anand's reception party.