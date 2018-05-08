Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja (left), Sridevi (right)
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja on their wedding (left), Sridevi (right)Varinder Chawla/Getty Images

The entire Kapoor family is celebrating Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's marriage on Tuesday, but there is a section of people on social media, who are trolling the actress even on her wedding.

While Sonam's fans and well-wishers have been wishing her on her big day, the Veere Di Wedding actress' haters have been slamming her for getting married just after two months of Sridevi's death.

Sonam's aunt Sridevi died in the month of February, and many on social media have been calling her "emotionless" for having a lavish wedding a couple of months after the tragic incident. The trolls are attacking her, questioning why she could not wait for at least a year.

There are a series of tweets criticizing the newly-wed, calling her and the Bollywood brigade devoid of family sentiments. Some even took it too far, questioning if Sonam is pregnant, which caused her to rush for the wedding. However, some others are in turn slamming the trolls for making such negative comments on the most special day of her life.

Nonetheless, Sridevi's recent demise is not the only factor, on basis of which, Sonam has been targeted. She got ridiculed for her stand during Kathua rape case protest, wherein, she held a placard that stated "I am Hindustan, I am ashamed", following which many accused her to be anti-Hindu.

The haters mocked her and Bollywood people saying that they wear Hindu outfits during marriages, but other times, they "hate Hinduism". However, most of the hate comments are in regard to her getting married two months after Sridevi's departure.

Check some of the tweets here:

Sonam's wedding is held at her aunt's residence at Bandra in the presence of close friends and family members. Many celebrities from Bollywood, including Sridevi's husband Boney Kapoor and their two daughters also attended the big event. Some of the other stars who marked their presence at the wedding are Bachchan family, Saif Ali Khan along with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Rani Mukerji, Swara Bhaskar, Katrina Kaif among others.

Following the marriage ceremony, the newly-wed couple are set to host a big fat reception party at Leela on Tuesday evening.