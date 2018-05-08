Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja have tied the knot according to Sikh traditions in the presence of family members and close friends from the industry. The lovebirds, who have been dating for the past four years, got married at Sonam's aunt Kavita Singh's heritage bungalow Rockdale in Bandra, Mumbai May 8.

The newlyweds looked radiant in their bridal attire. The groom Anand Ahuja looked handsome in an Indian ensemble which was paired with a traditional turban and emerald necklace. The bride Sonam Kapoor looked resplendent in red Anuradha Vakil lehenga for the pheras. She was seen wearing a heavy gold jewelry.

Sonam and Anand are reportedly planning their honeymoon in October-November as the actress will be busy with the promotional activities of her upcoming film Veere Di Wedding which also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Swara Bhasker, Shikha Talsania, Sumeet Vyas and others. Later, she will be focusing on her appearance at the upcoming Cannes Film Festival on May 14 and 15 where she will walk the red carpet for the eighth time showcasing her different fashionista looks.

Anand, on the other hand, will not be accompanying his wife at Cannes as he will be flying to New York to fulfill his work commitments.

The wedding was no less than a star-studded event. It was attended by the who's who of Bollywood including Rekha, Katrina Kaif, Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle Kaif, Jacqueline Fernandez, Swara Bhasker, Arjun Kapoor, Mohit Marwah, Rani Mukerji, Karan Johar, Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Masaba Gupta and others.

The wedding festivities kicked off on Sunday, May 6 evening at Anil Kapoor's house where the entire Kapoor clan had gathered for Sonam-Anand's mehendi ceremony. The sangeet ceremony took place on May 7 evening at Sunteck, Signature Island in Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai.

Sonam donned a white and gold Chinkankari lehenga by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla for the white-themed sangeet ceremony whereas Anand wore a traditional white sherwani for the occasion.

Anil Kapoor, Harshvardhan Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor and other members of the Kapoor family shook a leg together at the sangeet ceremony along with Sonam and Anand.

And now that Sonam and Anand are husband and wife, we wish the couple a happy married life.