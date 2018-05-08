Sonam Kapoor's bridal look from her grand wedding is finally out. The actress chose a gorgeous red lehenga for her big day, and she certainly looks stunning.

Just a few moments after the groom Anand Ahuja's royal look from the wedding was out on social media, Sonam's look also came up on the internet. Some beautiful jewelry complemented her wedding dress.

Although she had earlier said that she wanted to be Anamika Khanna's bride, Anuradha Vakil is the designer of the bridal outfit.

Being considered the fashionista of Bollywood, there was a huge curiosity among fans to see what kind of attire the actress would choose for her wedding. Sonam's choice of designer was also being speculated.

On the other side, the groom Anand sported a traditional royal look, wearing a beige sherwani, coupled with gem neck-piece and a wedding pagdi (turban).

The big fat wedding is happening at Sonam's aunt's bungalow at Bandra, Mumbai. Social media is filled with series of pictures and videos from the ceremonies.

08.05.18 ❤️ #everydayphenomenal A post shared by Anaita Adajania (@anaitashroffadajania) on May 7, 2018 at 11:28pm PDT

08.05.18 ❤️ #everydayphenomenal A post shared by Anaita Adajania (@anaitashroffadajania) on May 7, 2018 at 11:19pm PDT

Meanwhile, several Bollywood celebrities have started to arrive at the marriage venue. Among the first ones to arrive at the wedding are Saif Ali Khan along with Kareena Kapoor Khan and their baby Taimur, and Boney Kapoor along with his two daughters.

After the private wedding, the couple will host a grand reception party at Leela on Tuesday evening. The reception will witness the presence of many more stars from the industry.

Sonam and Anand dated each other for a couple of years before tying the knot today. They had first met through a mutual friend, and then Anand had proposed her in a month, and she accepted it.