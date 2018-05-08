While Sonam Kapoor has strictly guarded her bridal look, Anand Ahuja's traditional avatar on their wedding is already out.

Some photos of Anand as the handsome groom has come up on social media. Anand has reached the venue of the wedding, and the picture shows him eagerly waiting for his bride.

He is seen wearing a beige sherwani, coupled with gems neckpiece and wedding pagdi (turban), giving it a royal look. The wedding is slated to be held at Sonam's aunt's residence at Bandra between 11.30 am to 12.30 pm. It will be a private ceremony in the presence of close friends and family.

On the other side, Sonam was spotted leaving her residence for her big day a while ago, but she made sure that her bridal look is not captured in cameras. Picture of the mandap (stage), where the wedding will take place has also been revealed on social media. Going by the mandap, it certainly looks like a fairytale wedding.

While the paparazzi were all geared up at her residence to click a picture of the bride, Sonam guarded her look by surrounding the back seat of her car with black curtains. It is being speculated that Sonam might have chosen designer Anamika Khanna for her big day because the actress was some time ago seen sporting a bridal look for Brides magazine, and the outfit was designed by Khanna.

Whattay beautiful mandap! The stage for @sonamakapoor and @anandahuja’s dream wedding is set! pic.twitter.com/h92fcFFDvp — Calcutta Times (@Calcutta_Times) May 8, 2018

Well, fans will have to wait some time more to have a glimpse of Sonam as the gorgeous bride.

Following the wedding, the newly-wed couple will have a lavish reception party at Leela, which will be attended by several big celebrities from the industry. Meanwhile, social media is getting flooded with pictures and videos from the mehendi ceremony that was conducted Monday night. Members of the Kapoor family were seen dancing and celebrating on the special occasion.