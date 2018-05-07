Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's mehendi and sangeet ceremonies have finally begun. Guests, dressed in traditional white attires, have started arriving at Sunteck, Signature Island in Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai. The groom-to-be was seen outside the venue wearing a traditional attire while the bride-to-be was seen donning a white and gold Chikankari lehenga designed by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla for the white-themed ceremony.

Sonam Kapoor's sister Rhea Kapoor was also looking radiant in AJSK Gulabo during the mehendi ceremony which kicked off last night. Arjun Kapoor's sister Anshula Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor's wife and daughter - Maheep Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor - also looked stunning in their white designer outfits as they reached the venue.

Sridevi's daughters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor were also seen entering the hotel and needless to say that the two looked gorgeous in their traditional avatars. Before entering the venue, they happily posed for the shutterbugs outside the venue.

The doting dad Anil Kapoor, who is the paparazzi's favorite, was seen greeting his fans. He was spotted wearing a white kurta suit for his daughter Sonam's sangeet and mehendi ceremony.

Sonam's good friend Jacqueline Fernandez was also dressed for the celebration. She also posed for a selfie with the groom-to-be and shared it on her Instagram story section. She also posted a picture with a friend while heading towards the venue. The Race 3 actress was looking drop dead gorgeous in a floral lehenga.

Sonam's Veere Di Wedding co-star Swara Bhasker and ace designer Masaba Gupta and stylist Pernia Qureshi were also seen decked up for the occasion.

The ceremony has been choreographed by Farah Khan. Karan Johar, Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Swara Bhasker and others will be seen shaking a leg on the dance floor along with the soon-to-be-wedded couple.