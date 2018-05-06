Sonam Kapoor and her beau Anand Ahuja are going to have an intimate wedding in just a couple of days, but they will reportedly have to wait for quite some time for their honeymoon.

According to Bollywood Hungama, Sonam and her would-be husband will not be able to go for a honeymoon before October or November due to the actress' hectic schedule.

The report stated that right after their wedding on May 8, Sonam will head toward French Rivera for the Cannes festival as she is a brand ambassador of an international cosmetic brand.

After the Cannes event, Sonam will dedicate her time to the shooting of Shelly Dhar's Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. She will simultaneously aggressively promote Veere Di Wedding, which is slated to be released on June 1.

Then in August, Sonam will shift her focus toward The Zoya Factor that also features Dulquer Salmaan. The report also stated that the makers of the film want a non-stop shooting for the movie. With such a tight schedule, Sonam will not be free for her honeymoon before October or November, the publication stated.

Sonam and Anand have been dating for over three years after meeting for the first time through a common friend, Pernia Qureshi in 2014. Anand reportedly proposed her just one month after their first meeting, and Sonam accepted the proposal.

Meanwhile, the entire Kapoor family has been preparing hard for Sonam's big day. From decorations to performance rehearsals, everything about the upcoming wedding has been making headlines.

The event will be attended by several big stars of the industry.