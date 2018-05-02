After months of speculations, the Kapoor and the Ahuja families have finally announced Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's marriage in a joint statement to the media. The wedding will take place on May 8 at Kavita Singh's (Sonam's mother Sunita Kapoor's sister) heritage bungalow which is next to Shah Rukh Khan's mansion, Mannat in Bandstand, Mumbai.

"The Kapoor and Ahuja families, take great joy and pride, in announcing the marriage of Sonam and Anand. The wedding will take place on the 8th of May in Mumbai. Since it is an intimate affair, we request you to respect the family's need for privacy. Thank you for all your blessings and love, as we celebrate this special moment in our lives," read the statement.

Earlier, the couple was planning to get married in Geneva, Switzerland but because Sonam's grand mom can't travel that far, the Kapoor family decided to change the venue and kept it close to their residence.

While both the Kapoors and the Ahujas are busy with wedding preparations, you all need to know some things about Sonam Kapoor's husband-to-be just days before her marriage ceremony.

Who is Anand Ahuja?

He is a Delhi-based businessman and CEO, Managing Director of his own apparels company named Bhane which he founded in 2013 for his love for clothing and sneakers. Born on July 7 to a Hindu family, Ahuja did his schooling from American Embassy School in New Delhi and later went to the University of Pennsylvania and graduated with a Bachelors in International Relations and Economics. He later enrolled in Master of Business Administration (MBA) at Wharton school of the University of Pennsylvania.

What is Anand Ahuja's net worth?

Apart from being a CEO and MD of Bhane, Ahuja is also the Managing Director of his family-owned company Shahi Exports which he joined in 2011. The company is considered as one of the largest export houses in India. According to reports, Shahi Exports' annual turnover is of about $450 Million. He is also the co-founder of the multi-brand shoe store called Veg Non-Veg which retails popular brands like Adidas and Nike and other brands which are not so popular as well.

However, Ahuja's exact net worth is not known yet.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja love story?

It is being said that Anand Ahuja met Sonam Kapoor in July, 2014 through her stylist and close friend Pernia Qureshi, who also happens to be close friends with Anand. He proposed her within a month and the Veere Di Wedding actress replied with a yes. Since then, the two have been flooding the internet with the never-ending PDA. And Sonam is often spotted wearing Bhane apparels during her outings or while attending any events. In fact, Anand also helped Sonam to choose her Cannes 2017 red carpet outfit and recommended the Kapoor sisters to designers — Mriga Kapadiya and Amrit Kumar.

It is also being said that Anand helped Sonam and Rhea to set up their fashion brand called Rheason in 2015. The high street clothing brand, which is quite afffordable and tailor-made for Indian girls, is available across all Shoppers Stop outlets.

Anand Ahuja - Lesser known facts