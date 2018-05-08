Actress Sonam Kapoor's wedding with Anand Ahuja is the talk of the town. We saw the Kapoor family getting busy with the preparations in the previous reports. The Sangeet and Mehendi ceremony are finally over and it was a star-studded affair.

For the mehendi ceremony, all the guests were dressed according to the theme – Shades of White – and they looked absolutely fabulous in white. The guest list included all Sonam's cousins and best friends from Bollywood including Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez.

There are many videos and pictures going viral on the internet from the wedding. The guests can be seen singing and shaking a leg to popular Bollywood wedding songs. A performance by the famous Ishq Tera Tadpave singer Sukhbir rocked the party followed by Baadshah who sang for the guests too. The ceremony looked like a fun and an energetic one.

Sonam looked like a stunning bride in white and gold. She wore a lehenga designed by Sandeep Khosla and Abu Jani. Anand Ahuja wore an off-white Bandhgala suit. The couple looked like a match made in heaven.

Sonam Kapoor's wedding is scheduled to take place May 8 in Bandstand Bandra, Mumbai. The Sikh wedding is scheduled between 11 am to 12:30 pm. After the wedding, a party at The Leela in Mumbai will take place. The theme for the wedding is Indian Traditional and for the party, Indian traditional or western formal. Everyone is really excited to see Sonam Kapoor's bridal attire especially after her stunning look at the pre-wedding ceremonies.

Check out all the photos and the videos from the event: