Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja, who have been dating for the past four years, will finally get married Tuesday May 8 according to Sikh traditions at the actress' aunt's house in Bandra, Mumbai. The pre-wedding celebrations have already begun as a formal mehendi and sangeet function will take place Monday May 7 evening in the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) which will be attended by the who's who of Bollywood.

The Veere Di Wedding actress may have finally found her prince charming in the Delhi-based businessman, but the groom-to-be is not Sonam's first love. She has not always been lucky in love as she also had her own share of bad experiences in her relationship in the past.

Just a month before crossing paths with Anand Ahuja in July 2014, Sonam had opened up about her past relationship and revealed how she had been cheated upon. And which is why she decided not to pick men who are already married or in a relationship.

"I am mild inside. I won't pick the married men or those in a relationship because I have been cheated upon in the past. That was the worst experience ever. Even though it's not your mistake, you begin believing that something's wrong with you even though it's with the guy. I don't want any girl to go through that. It's tacky. I am judgmental. I am idealistic. I live my life on my own terms," Sonam had said in an interview with Filmfare in 2014.

Perhaps that was the reason why Sonam took a month's time to say yes to Anand Ahuja when the latter proposed to her within a month of their meeting in July 2014. Their common friend and stylist Pernia Qureshi played the cupid.

On Sunday, Anil Kapoor's house buzzed with festivities as his daughter Sonam Kapoor's wedding revelry began with a mehendi ceremony. Close friends and family members thronged the house which was adorned with lights and soaked in the festive fervour.

Sonam and her groom-to-be, Delhi-based businessman Anand Ahuja, looked color co-ordinated in pastels. While Bollywood's fashionista Sonam looked radiant in a peach and grey ethnic outfit with statement jewellery as she sat down to get intricate henna designs done on her hands, Anand looked suave in a salmon-color sherwani.

Photographs and video snippets from the function were splashed across social media. In one photograph, Sonam is seen surrounded by four women, including Bollywood's 'henna queen' Veena Nagda, as they draw out customary designs on the Veere Di Wedding actress' hand and feet.

Among the first ones to arrive at the venue were cousins Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor, who were dressed in ethnic wear. Jhanvi and Khushi chose Manish Malhotra ensembles for the pre- wedding ceremony.

Also in attendance were cousins Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor and Mohit Marwah.

Sonam's sibling Rhea Kapoor was dressed in a subtle cream ensemble, brother Harshvardhan was in a white kurta pyjama teamed with a grey Nehru jacket, and father Anil chose an all-white ethnic outfit.

Sanjay Kapoor, who looked bright in an orange and red kurta.

Sanjay was emotional about his niece's wedding as he posted a throwback photograph on Instagram earlier on Sunday, and wrote: "20 years back when we danced at my wedding Sonam. Now I will be dancing at yours. Time flies."

Among Bollywood celebrities, there were Jacqueline Fernandez, Siddhanth Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Varun Dhawan and filmmaker Karan Johar. Designer Kunal Rawal too was seen at the celebrations.

(With IANS Inputs)