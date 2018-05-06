Sonam Kapoor is going to get married to her long-time boyfriend Anand Ahuja on May 8 and it looks like her chachu (uncle) Sanjay Kapoor is the happiest person in the entire Kapoor family for his niece's wedding.

And while there is no doubt that Sanjay would be performing at Sonam's wedding, life has come full circle for him as he and Sonam had danced at his wedding in 2002. He walked down the memory lane and shared a throwback picture with Sonam who was a teenager then. He wrote, "20 years back when we danced at my wedding sonam ❤ now I will be dancing at yours."

A couple of days ago, Sanjay Kapoor along with his wife Maheep Kapoor and other members of the Kapoor family gathered at Anil Kapoor's house in Mumbai to rehearse their performances. And Sonam's uncle, who was spotted arriving with his wife, couldn't contain his excitement and started doing bhangra in front of the paparazzi.

He also shared his dancing image clicked by the paparazzi on his Instagram and wrote, "The chacha is ready, balle balle."

Even Arjun Kapoor's sister Anshula Kapoor couldn't help but notice Maheep's epic reaction to Sanjay's impromtu dance and shared laughing emojis while tagging her in a comment.

To which Maheep replied, "Ansh I swear I was like what is he doing !!! what the hell am I supposed to do now in front of the paps. Awkward."

Sonam Kapoor's mehendi ceremony will take place on Monday, May 7 at Sunteck, Signature Island in Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai from 4 pm onwards where the guests have been asked to follow a dress code - Indian festive shades of white.

The lovebirds will tie the knot on May 8 according to Sikh traditions at the actress' aunt Kavita Singh's (Sonam's mother Sunita Kapoor's sister) heritage bungalow which is next to Shah Rukh Khan's mansion, Mannat in Bandstand.

The wedding will be followed by lunch at Rockdale 226, Bandstand Bandra. The dress code will be traditional.

The dance and musical party will take place in the evening at The Leela, Mumbai from 8 pm onwards. The dress code for the party is Indian or western formal.

Sonam and Anand have been dating for some years, but it is only since a few months that they have been open about their moments and travel diaries together on social media.

Soon after her wedding, the actress will be seen on the silver screen in the film Veere Di Wedding which also features Kareena Kapoor Khan, Swara Bhasker, Shikha Talsania and Sumeet Vyas in lead roles.