Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding will take place May 8 and the entire Kapoor family is currently in a celebratory mode as they prepare for their individual dance performances. While we are just two days away from witnessing Sonam's big fat wedding, her husband-to-be has already set a basic rule between them which she will have to follow after marriage.

"It's a rule basically Anand has put on both of us. Right before I sleep I have to put my phone on charging in the bathroom or I charge it in the hall of other room," Sonam recently revealed in a show called Social Media Star by Firstpost.

The Veere Di Wedding actress, who has been dating the Delhi-based businessman for the past 4 years, also revealed the reason why she never publicly acknowledged her relationship until the Kapoors and the Ahujas announced their wedding.

"Social media is in my control. I am not going to disrespect this person and be like that he doesn't exist in my life. At the same time, I am not going to disrespect that person by speaking about him and other people interpreting in a different way. So I will not talk about it or hide it," Sonam said.

As Sonam and Anand are all set to take the plunge, her cousins Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor and industry friends like Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Karan Johar have already started rehearsals for the wedding. They will be seen dancing on Salman Khan's popular song Swag Se Swagat from Tiger Zinda Hai.

Daddy Anil Kapoor will reportedly be seen shaking a leg on his popular songs like Gallan Goodiyaan from Dil Dhadakne Do and My Name Is Lakhan from Ram-Lakhan.

Sonam Kapoor's mehendi ceremony will take place on Monday, May 7 at Sunteck, Signature Island in Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai from 4 pm onwards. The lovebirds will tie the knot on May 8 according to Sikh traditions at the actress' aunt Kavita Singh's (Sonam's mother Sunita Kapoor's sister) heritage bungalow which is next to Shah Rukh Khan's mansion, Mannat in Bandstand. The wedding will be followed by lunch at Rockdale 226, Bandstand Bandra. The dance and musical party will take place in the evening at The Leela, Mumbai from 8 pm onwards.

