Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are getting married on May 8 and the Kapoors and Ahujas are leaving no stone unturned for the grand ceremony. While all eyes are on Sonam and her bridal wears considering her fashionista image, the groom and the family members of both the families have also decided to look their best during the wedding ceremonies.

The Kapoors and Ahujas have reached out to ace designer Raghavendra Rathore to suit them for the wedding next week, according to IANS. He will also be designing a special outfit for the groom Anand Ahuja to compliment the bride on the stage. The designer has earlier designed a costume of Pakistani actor Fawad Khan who has worked with Sonam Kapoor in Rhea Kapoor's co-produced film Khoobsurat.

Sonam, on the other hand, will be seen sporting different attires on different functions like mehendi, sangeet, haldi ceremony, and wedding. The actress, known for her amazing and edgy sartorial choices, will reportedly be wearing a bridal lehenga which will be designed by Anamika Khanna. Apparently, Sonam is Anamika's muse and the latter is creating something beautiful for the bride-to-be.

Apart from Anamika, Sonam has also approached Ralph and Russo to design her sangeet and mehendi ceremonies outfits. "For the reception, she might opt for them or Elie Saab. She's also looking at some designs by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla," a source was earlier quoted as saying by DNA.

Sonam's girl pals Jacqueline Fernandez and Karisma Kapoor and her Veere Di Wedding co-stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Swara Bhaskar will be turning bridesmaid for the actress on her wedding. They will be accompanying her at all the functions — mehndi, sangeet, wedding, and reception.

While Jacqueline will be seen wearing a Manish Malhotra's ensemble, Swara will either go for Manish or Abu-Sandeep outfit. The Kapoor sisters, on the other hand, are yet to decide on their outfit options.

Sonam Kapoor's mehendi ceremony will take place on Monday, May 7 at Sunteck, Signature Island in Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai from 4 pm onwards where the guests have been asked to follow a dress code - Indian festive shades of white.

The lovebirds will tie the knot on May 8 at the actress' aunt Kavita Singh's (Sonam's mother Sunita Kapoor's sister) heritage bungalow which is next to Shah Rukh Khan's mansion, Mannat in Bandstand. The wedding will be followed by lunch at Rockdale 226, Bandstand Bandra. The dress code will be traditional.

The dance and musical party will take place in the evening at The Leela, Mumbai from 8 pm onwards. The dress code for the party is Indian or western formal.

The Kapoor and the Ahuja families had announced Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding in a joint statement to the media a couple of days ago.

"The Kapoor & Ahuja families, take great joy and pride, in announcing the marriage of Sonam & Anand. The wedding will take place on the 8th of May in Mumbai. Since it is an intimate affair, we request you to respect the family's need for privacy. Thank you for all your blessings and love, as we celebrate this special moment in our lives," reads the statement.