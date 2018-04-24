Sonam Kapoor and boyfriend Anand Ahuja will reportedly tie the knot in May in Mumbai. It will be a two-day wedding, May 7-8. The couple will get married according to the Hindu rituals. While the wedding preparations are in full swing, the bride-to-be known for her amazing and edgy sartorial choices is currently busy picking up designer outfits for her D-Day.

If a report in DNA is to be believed, Sonam's bridal lehenga will be designed by designer Anamika Khanna. "Sonam wants to wear Anamika's outfit for at least one of the occasions. The designer is creating something beautiful for her muse," a source close to the actress said.

Sonam, who has always mesmerized her fans with her looks, will also sport different outfits on her sangeet and mehendi ceremonies.

"Sonam is a huge fan of Ralph and Russo. For the reception, she might opt for them or Elie Saab. She's also looking at some designs by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla," the source added.

Her girl pals Kareena Kapoor Khan, Swara Bhaskar, Jacqueline Fernandez and Karisma Kapoor are also busy finalizing their designer outfits. They will be accompanying Sonam at all the functions, mehndi, sangeet, wedding, and reception.

Jacqueline, who has often walked the ramp for Manish Malhotra, will be seen wearing the ace designer's ensemble. Swara will either go for Manish or Abu-Sandeep outfit on the D-Day while the Kapoor sisters - Kareena and Karisma - are yet to decide on their outfit options.

Revealing the details about Sonam's girl gang outfit options, the source said, "Sonam and her friends are extremely close to all these three designers. Manish has been a family friend to the Kapoor sisters, whereas Jacqueline and he go a long way. As for Abu and Sandeep, they designed clothes for Veere Di Wedding, so it all falls into place."

While the rumors around her imminent wedding are refusing to die down, Sonam took to Twitter to mock the reports that are currently doing the rounds of the tinsel town.

Some of the gossip that’s coming out from the sources close to me is freaking hilarious ? — Sonam Kapoor (@sonamakapoor) April 24, 2018

Reports also suggest that Sonam's wedding will reportedly take place at her aunt Kavita Singh's (Sonam's mother Sunita Kapoor's sister) heritage bungalow which is next to Shah Rukh Khan's mansion, Mannat in Bandstand.

Karan Johar, who is one of the closest friends of Sonam, is gearing up for his performance at the wedding which will be choreographed by Farah Khan.

Sonam is now no more shying away from her relationship with Anand Ahuja. She recently shared her private video chat with her long-time boyfriend on Instagram which showed their playful and loving chemistry. Their fans are now eagerly waiting to witness Sonam and boyfriend Anand walking down the aisle in the next couple of weeks.