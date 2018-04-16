We all saw Sonam Kapoor's picture with Farah Khan last week, which Sonam had shared on Instagram, thanking her for choreographing the song Tareefan in their upcoming film Veere Di Wedding, also starring Kareena Kapoor Khan.

According to the reports by Mumbai Mirror, Farah Khan is also going to choreograph for the sangeet ceremony of Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding.

A source close to the Kapoor Family revealed to Mumbai Mirror, "Rehearsals have kicked off at Anil Kapoor's Juhu bungalow. The doting dad and mom Sunita will be putting together a special act for the bride-to-be at the sangeet. Sonam's cousins and extended family have joined in as well for the pre-wedding ceremony. They will perform on her hit songs like the Veere... title track, "Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai" from the Fawad Khan co-starrer Khoobsurat, the Prem Ratan Dhan Payo title track, and "Dheere Dheere" from her music video with Hrithik Roshan, among others, besides other popular wedding songs," adding that Sonam is expected to join in for a special act.

Apparently, Farah Khan was asked because of her close ties with the Kapoor family since her early days in the industry.

"Anil and Sunita have known Farah since the time she started out in Bollywood. Over the years, Anil has danced to many hit numbers choreographed by her. Meanwhile, Farah had been brainstorming on the ideal wedding present for Sonam and Anand when she decided to take charge of the sangeet celebrations," the source added.

It has been reported that Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja will tie the knot between May 7 to May 10 in Mumbai. The reception is set to take place at a suburban five-star hotel in Mumbai.