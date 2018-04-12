While the buzz around Sonam Kapoor's marriage to her Delhi based businessman does not seem to slow down, fans are eager to see the fashionista on screen soon. The PadMan actress who is gearing up for her next Veere Di Wedding along with co-stars, Swara Bhakser, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shikha Talsania and Sumeet Vyas recently gave us a tiny sneak peek into the film.



The actress uploaded a picture of her and ace choreographer and director Farah Khan on her Instagram profile, in between rehearsing for a special song for the film. Check it out:

Farah Khan later replied to the post.



Veere Di Wedding also is produced by Rhea Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, and Nikhil Dwivedi. Sumeet Vyas from the Popular web series 'Permanent Roommates' will also be seen playing a pivotal role in the film. The trailer of the film will be out, April 19, 2018. Sonam shared the first look and teaser which got a great response.

According to the reports by DNA, a source informed, "The theatrical promo for VDW will be launched on April 19. Unlike most others, this won't be just a digital launch, but the actors will be unveiling the trailer with a press conference."

Talking about the film, Kareena Kapoor Khan told DNA, "It's a different kind of movie. It's a story of four friends. It's not the typical boy-meets-girl romance which I think I've done so much of. So I thought this should be different. It's a small film, made by women. The producers are women - Rhea (Kapoor) and Ekta (Kapoor). I think it's a special film and people will appreciate it."

This will be Kareena's first film post pregnancy and fans are waiting for it.