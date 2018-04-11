Rumors of Sonam Kapoor's nuptial with Delhi-based businessman Anand Ahuja is surely getting stronger with every passing day. While it was earlier speculated that the couple planned to get married in Switzerland a source close to the Kapoor family told Mumbai Mirror that the wedding has been shifted to Mumbai due to logistical reasons. Recently, reports were rife that date the wedding date was preponed. But according to the latest reports by Mumbai Mirror, it's almost official that the date is between May 7 and 10.

"It was becoming too cumbersome to manage the travel and living arrangements for approximately 150 members of the extended family and close friends of the Kapoor's as well as Anand's. It would have been difficult for the senior members of the extended family, who are expected to attend all the ceremonies, to fly to Switzerland," the source confirmed to the tabloid, adding that the family has been scouting for five-star venues in the Maximum City.

The source added, "The Kapoor family is working overtime to finalize the details at the last minute after several changes in the dates. Since SoBo (South Mumbai) would be too far for the families as well as the guests from Delhi, Sonam and her mother, Sunita, want to finalize a suburban hotel, preferably in Bandra or Juhu (where the Kapoor also reside)."

The wedding is rumored to be a three-day affair and the invites would be sent out only after the venue is locked. However, Sonam Kapoor's Veere Di Wedding co-stars, including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania are also on the guest list. The star-studded nuptials will have the Kapoor family's close friends from Bollywood, politicians and top media professionals.

The designers from Mumbai and Delhi have been trying their best to dress Bollywood's quintessential fashionista and soon-to-be-bride with a perfect wedding attire.