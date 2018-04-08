Sonam Kapoor and boyfriend Anand Ahuja may have never admitted to their relationship but the lovebirds have always been in the news thanks to their never-ending PDA on social media. While the couple is planning to get married in May this year in Switzerland, the entire Kapoor clan will reportedly take one week break from work to attend their wedding in the city.

"Most of us are flying out of Mumbai. Anand's family and some of Sonam's relatives will probably fly from Delhi. The marriage and other ceremonies are being planned as a two-day affair. But, we have to leave room for some impromptu events. I'm planning to keep myself free for at least four days, not to forget the to and fro travel," a close friend of the actress was quoted as saying by DNA.

Sonam reportedly chose Switzerland as her wedding venue as she is the brand ambassador for a luxury Swiss watch manufacturer and was also blown away by the beauty of the country. The couple will reportedly tie the knot on May 11 and 12 in Geneva.

"The date and venue for the wedding have been locked and mass bookings for flights are presently underway. Her dad Anil Kapoor is personally making phone calls to invite guests. There will be sangeet and mehendi ceremonies, followed by a traditional Hindu wedding. The nuptials will be preceded by an engagement ceremony attended by the family's inner circle but the venue for that is presently not known," a source from the wedding planner was quoted as saying by Mumbai Mirror earlier.

The wedding outfits of Sonam and Anand will reportedly be designed by designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. Designers Ralph & Russo are also being chosen to make their outfits more glamorous and attractive.