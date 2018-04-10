Thr rumors of Sonam Kapoor getting hitched to her beau, Delhi based businessman Anand Ahuja have been doing rounds for some time now. Their cute banter and adorable comments on Instagram have always given us major relationship goals. And now it seems like Anil Kapoor too is not shying away from showing his love to Anand on the photo-sharing platform.

Yesterday, when Anand uploaded his picture on Instagram he received a lot of praise. But what stood our was Anil Kapoor's comment. Check it out:

Anand seems to be overjoyed by his comment on his picture as he took a screenshot of the comment and highlighted it. He further posted it as a story. Not only Anil Kapoor but Sonam too posted a cute comment on her rumored boyfriend's picture.



Recently when Anil Kapoor was asked about his equation with Anand Ahuja he said, "It is not my place to speak about Anand, that is entirely Sonam's prerogative and I have not known her to speak about her personal life. All I can say is that Anand and I are both private people and the bond we share is too personal for me to discuss with the media," to Pune Mirror.



While there were many reports that suggested, Sonam and Anand would tie the knot in May, but according to the latest reports by DNA, the wedding has been preponed. A source revealed to DNA: "Neither will it be a destination wedding nor will it take place in May. Sonam and Anand are likely to tie the knot on April 29 in Mumbai."

Reportedly, the two lovebirds have already sent out wedding invitations to their family and friends from Bollywood. Sonam Kapoor has invited Kareena Kapoor Khan and Swara Bhaskar who are her co-stars from the upcoming film Veere Di Wedding. Ranbir Kapoor is also invited along with Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan.

Sonam's BFF Jacqueline Fernandez is also on the guest list. Anil Kapoor's close friend Salman Khan along with Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Karan Johar are also invited.

Sonam's cousins Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Mohit Marwah and Shanaya Kapoor will also be there for the star-studded wedding.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, who are also rumored to be tying the knot soon, have been invited.