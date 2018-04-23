Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding preparations are in full swing. The couple, who will reportedly tie the knot May 7 in Mumbai, leave no excuse to spend some quality time together — even on Skype!

In the latest Instagram video, Sonam asks Anand: "What is this?" To which Anand says: "A gift for you." Anand gifted Sonam a shoe. Yes, a shoe! What was Sonam's reaction? Well she said: "Is this your way of being romantic? By buying me shoes?" With a sweet smile, Anand replied: "They are amazing"

Well, now isn't that adorable? Check out the picture:

Meanwhile, according to Mid-Day, a hotel near Sahar airport in Mumbai has been booked for sangeet. For those unaware, it is her best friend Samyukta Nair's hotel — The Leela. A source informed a leading daily: "Yes, the initial plan was to have a destination wedding but it's because of Sonam's grandmother that they decided to change the venue and keep it somewhere close to their residence. Sonam's grand mom can't travel that far and the family obviously feels her presence is more important than the destination."

For mehendi, Sonam will host it at her Rs 35 crore luxurious duplex apartment in Sunteck Signature Island building at Bandra Kurla Complex. Guess what? The apartment is spread over 7,000 square feet and has a beautiful ballroom-like banquet area.

And the wedding will be held at the heritage mansion of Sonam's aunt Kavita Singh (mother Sunita's sister) at Bandra Bandstand near Shah Rukh Khan's bungalow Mannat. Reports suggest that Sonam has already started sending 'save the date' invites.

IBTimes India recently reported that the sangeet preparations for the wedding have already begun. Karan Johar is set to perform and Farah Khan is choreographing the event.

Sonam has always stayed tight-lipped about her personal life and we can't wait to see her as a bride.