No one can beat Sonam Kapoor's style statement. She nails it and how! PadMan actress who is currently in Dubai to celebrate Swiss luxury watch manufacturer IWC Schaffhausen's 150th anniversary — kept the style edgy and smart.

For those unaware, in 2017 IWC announced Sonam Kapoor as their brand ambassador as she is the undisputed icon for luxury and fashion in India and around the world. Last year she also attended the 27th Salon International de la Haute Horlogerie (SIHH) in Geneva in 2017.

Talking about her outfits she wore in Dubai — well, for starters — her airport look was on point. A boxy white crop top with blue trousers looked great.

Keeping it minimal is the best and Sonam is giving us all the fashion goals right now!

After reaching Dubai, she was then seen in a Delpozo outfit — a beige pantsuit with a blue flower in the front looked just perfect! The yellow polka dot scarf was just a cherry on the cake.

And later the Neerja actress was seen in traditional attire. A white chikankari suit with a beautiful beetroot color patan patola dupatta. Doesn't she look gorgeous?

On the professional front, Sonam is busy shooting for Rhea Kapoor's Veere Di Wedding. The movie, which is directed by Shashanka Ghosh also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Swara Bhasker, Shikha Talsania and Sumeet Vyas in lead roles. The film will release on June 1, 2018.

Meanwhile, Sonam is in the headlines for her summer wedding with long-time boyfriend Anand Ahuja. The actress or the Kapoor family hasn't confirmed anything officially but the dates are reportedly May 6 and 7, 2018. The couple will tie the knot in Mumbai and later host a grand reception in Delhi as Anand hails from there.