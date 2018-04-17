Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's summer wedding is the talk of the town! With not even a month left for their wedding (reportedly in Mumbai on May 7), the preparations have already begun for their sangeet. But where will the couple head to after the wedding?

And as per the latest reports, a source confirmed to Filmfare saying, "Sonam and Anand have bought a two bedroom apartment in Notting Hill. The couple will move to London soon after their wedding."

Isn't that great now!?

The reports further suggest that Sonam will shuffle between London and India for her Bollywood projects. She will begin promotions of her film Veere Di Wedding, will attend Cannes Film Festival and also start shooting for her upcoming film, The Zoya Factor, post her wedding.

Meanwhile, before Mumbai was finalized as the wedding venue, Sonam and Anand had finalized Fairmont Le Montreux Palace on the Swiss Riviera as their dream wedding destination.

A post shared by Fairmont Le Montreux Palace (@fairmontlemontreuxpalace) on Mar 16, 2018 at 5:18am PDT

A post shared by Fairmont Le Montreux Palace (@fairmontlemontreuxpalace) on Dec 13, 2017 at 2:35am PST

A post shared by Fairmont Le Montreux Palace (@fairmontlemontreuxpalace) on Jul 12, 2017 at 8:17am PDT

Condé Nast Traveller magazine quoted a source who said that Sonam and Anand had booked 200 of the 236 rooms at the Montreux hotel and because of "logistical reasons", the venue was shifted to Mumbai.

A post shared by Fairmont Le Montreux Palace (@fairmontlemontreuxpalace) on Feb 17, 2018 at 11:53pm PST

A post shared by Fairmont Le Montreux Palace (@fairmontlemontreuxpalace) on Feb 3, 2018 at 3:40am PST

A source had informed a leading daily, "It was becoming too cumbersome to manage the travel and living arrangements for approximately 150 members of the extended family and close friends of the Kapoors as well as Anand's. It would have been difficult for the senior members of the extended family, who are expected to attend all the ceremonies, to fly to Switzerland."

"I believe in love and all the happily ever after. I think trust and respect is the most important thing in a relation. I have seen my parents, they dated for 11 years before getting married and they have been together for 28 years now. So that is the kind of relation I want," Sonam had told in an interview with India Today a few years back.

The Fairmont Le Montreux Palace is a 112-year-old hotel, and one of the largest on the Swiss Riviera. It commands spectacular views of Lake Geneva and the Swiss Alps. Here's a fun fact: Wedding packages at the Montreux Palace start at CHF 195 (Rs 13,235) per guest — doesn't include travel and stay!