The PadMan actress Sonam Kapoor and businessman Anand Ahuja's wedding has become the talk of the town. The media is trying to get as much information as they can about the nuptials.

Earlier, it was confirmed that the wedding will take place in Mumbai and it would be a three-day affair. It was also confirmed that Farah Khan, who is a close friend of the Kapoor's, will be choreographing the dance performances for the sangeet ceremony.

Recently, according to the reports by Bollywood Life, Karan Johar is one of the celebrities who will be performing at the sangeet and will be dancing on one of the tracks from Sonam Kapoor and Salman Khan's Prem Ratan Dhan Payo.

A source told Bollywood Life, "Rehearsals are in full swing. Karan is also very excited as he is performing on the title track of Prem Ratan Dhan Payo. And the fact that he is dancing to the steps of his best friend, Farah is like a cherry on the cake. All of them are having too much fun while preparing for their acts,"

Earlier reports by Mumbai Mirror stated that dad Anil Kapoor and mom Sunita Kapoor will be performing.

A source told Mumbai Mirror, "Rehearsals have kicked off at Anil Kapoor's Juhu bungalow. The doting dad and mom Sunita will be putting together a special act for the bride-to-be at the sangeet. Sonam's cousins and extended family have joined in as well for the pre-wedding ceremony. They will perform on her hit songs like the Veere... the title track, "Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai" from the Fawad Khan co-starrer Khoobsurat, the Prem Ratan Dhan Payo title track, and "Dheere Dheere" from her music video with Hrithik Roshan, among others, besides other popular wedding songs."

Reportedly, the wedding will take place around 7th to 10th in May.