The details of Sonam Kapoor's sangeet ceremony have not been revealed, but videos of the family members and Bollywood celebrities practicing for the sangeet night are doing the rounds. On Friday, Karan Johar and Arjun Kapoor shared videos on Instagram that shows them dancing to Salman Khan's song.

On Friday night, Karan, Arjun, Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez and designer Kunal Rawal gathered to practice for the sangeet ceremony from Team Bride's side. A sneak peek into the dance performances show that the sangeet will be more like a Bollywood event and the Team Bride is gearing up to set the stage on fire.

Varun, Arjun, and Karan shared their rehearsal videos on their Instagram stories. They can be seen dancing to Salman's Swag Se Swagat song from Tiger Zinda Hai movie. The family members, including Sonam's sister Rhea Kapoor, is seen dancing. But what steals the limelight is a young girl performing along with others.

According to Filmfare, bride's father Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher and Satish Kaushik are also prepping for a special surprise. While Anil will be dancing to My Name is Lakhan from Ram Lakhan movie and Gallan Goodiyan from Dil Dhadakne Do movie, Satish and Anupam will support him.

"Anil is ecstatic about his performance on Sonam and Anand's sangeet. He will perform on two of his favorite numbers – Gallan Goodiyan from Dil Dhadakne Do and My Name is Lakhan from Ram Lakhan. It will be more fun because Satish Kaushik and Anupam Kher will also be joining Anil," a source close to the family told the magazine.

Sonam and Anand Ahuja's wedding was recently confirmed by the Kapoors and Ahujas in a joint statement. "The Kapoor and Ahuja families take great joy and pride, in announcing the marriage of Sonam and Anand. The wedding will take place on the May 8 in Mumbai. Since it is an intimate affair, we request you to respect the family's need for privacy. Thank you for all your blessings and love as we celebrate this special moment in our lives."

After the wedding announcement, the mehendi, wedding and party invites went viral on social media. The invites say that mehendi will take place May 7, the wedding will happen May 8 morning and the party is on May 8 evening.