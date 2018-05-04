With Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding is just around the corner, and speculations are rife about which Bollywood star will attend the function. The guest list is not revealed, but reports suggest that a few of the celebrities will not attend the event, including Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli.

According to Pinkvilla, Virat and Anushka will give Sonam's wedding a miss because of their busy schedules.

"Anushka is on tight schedule post her birthday as she will be heading to the United States, in particular, Alabama with Shah Rukh for the final schedule of Aanand L. Rai's movie, Zero. Hence, she will be missing out on Sonam's big day. On the other hand, Virat is busy with IPL 2018 as his team Royal Challengers Bangalore have a match on May 7 against Sunrisers Hyderabad," a source told Pinkvilla.

Not just Anushka and Virat, but reports suggest that Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone will also not attend the event. On May 8, the day Sonam will tie the knot, Deepika and Priyanka will be in New York to attend the MET Gala.

Later, Deepika will be attending Cannes Film Festival as the brand ambassador of the cosmetic brand L'Oréal Paris. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Katrina Kaif are also likely to join the Padmaavat actress at the film festival.

Sonam-Anand's wedding ceremonies

The wedding functions will begin from May 7 with mehendi ceremony taking place at Sunteck, Signature Island in Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai, May 7.

On May 8, the actress will tie the knot at Rockdale 226, Bandstand Bandra. In the evening, a grand party will be held at The Leela and many celebrities are expected to attend it.

Dress code for all the ceremonies

There has been a dress code for all the functions. For Mehendi it is Shades of White, for the wedding, it is Indian Tradition and for the party, it is Indian or Western Formal.

Kapoor and Ahuja's statement

Sonam and Anand's families issued a statement regarding their wedding. "The Kapoor & Ahuja families, take great joy and pride, in announcing the marriage of Sonam & Anand. The wedding will take place on the 8th of May in Mumbai. Since it is an intimate affair, we request you to respect the family's need for privacy. Thank you for all your blessings and love, as we celebrate this special moment in our lives," the statement read.