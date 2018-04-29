While rumors of Sonam Kapoor's soon-to-be-held wedding have been making headlines, her Veere Di Wedding co-actor Sumeet Vyas cleared air around reports of his engagement with actress Ekta Kaul.

Sumeet issued a statement denying the rumors of his engagement but confirmed that he is dating Ekta. The actor said that he and his girlfriend are "enjoying this phase", and would spend more time together before making future decisions.

In his statement, Sumeet also confirmed that he got divorced from Shivani Tanksale in 2017, and it happened "amicably".

"I would like to put an end to all the rumours and speculation around my engagement to actress, Ekta Kaul. The rumours are false. We are currently dating and are enjoying this phase of our relationship. As both of us are busy with our careers, we would like to spend more time together before taking the next step. I would request the media to not speculate and spread false news regarding the same.

"There have been other rumours about my divorce that have come up post the launch of the Veere di Wedding trailer. I would also like to confirm my divorce to actress Shivani Tanksale took place in 2017, it happened amicably and we both continue to remain friends. There is a friendship that has been there for many years and we split ways with a lot of respect," Sumeet said in a statement published in Mid-Day.

While rumors and confusion around Sumeet and Ekta's engagement have now been cleared, Sonam's rumored wedding plans with Anand Ahuja are still not confirmed.

There are reports talking about the actress's wedding venue, her attire for the big day, and a lot more. It was reported that the big wedding was initially supposed to happen in Geneva, but the venue was later changed to somewhere near Mumbai due to Sonam's grandmother being unable to travel.

Recently, the Kapoor mansion was decked up with lights, and some guests from the film industry including Karan Johar were reportedly seen arriving at the venue. Although there has not been any official confirmation from the Kapoor family, the preparations and decorations certainly suggest that Sonam and Anand are actually going to get married soon.