The Veere Di Wedding actor Sonam Kapoor is about to get married to her boyfriend Anand Ahuja in May, and it is the talk of the town. The grand wedding is going take place in Mumbai at the Kapoor's House. The entire Kapoor family is busy with the preparations, from picking clothes to sangeet dance rehearsals, the family is doing all they can to make the wedding perfect.

On Friday, Anil Kapoor's house in Mumbai was decked with lights for the upcoming ceremonies. Karan Johar, Sonam Kapoor's younger brother Harshvardhan Kapoor along with Mohit Marwah and his wife Antara Motiwala were all spotted arriving at the Kapoor mansion.

In a video posted by an India TV journalist, the Kapoor mansion looks no less than a resort. The house has been decorated with lights and flowers and Sonam's mother Sunita Kapoor can be seen in the video, managing all the preparations.

According to Bollywood Life, the couple's families have agreed to replace wedding invitations with e-invitations as the couple believes in conserving paper. They believe that wedding cards are a massive waste of paper. They will be sending out a designed e-invite to their family and friends.

The Kapoor family has dance performances lined up for the sangeet ceremony that will be choreographed by the ace director-choreographer Farah Khan as she is a close friend of the Kapoors. Sonam Kapoor's cousin Janhvi Kapoor will be dancing on her late mother Sridevi's hit tracks like Mere Hathon Main Nau Nau Chudiyan and Kisi Ke Haath Naa Aayegi Yeh Ladki. Actor Arjun Kapoor, who is also Sonam's cousin, will be performing with Ranveer Singh and performing on Anil Kapoor's hit song My Name Is Lakhan.

Check out the latest pictures and video of the Kapoor mansion and the guests.

