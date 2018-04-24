Sonam Kapoor and her long-time boyfriend Anand Ahuja will be reportedly tying the knot on May 7 in Mumbai and the entire Kapoor family is busy with their wedding preparations. The Veere Di Wedding actress, who has always been tight-lipped about her personal life, has opened up about what she looks forward to in her wedding for the very first time.

"I think the whole idea of a marriage is more appealing to me than a wedding. I think there is too much money spent; it's all very crass, and I would rather give that money away. I'd rather have a wedding at home than anywhere else. I think it's important to do all the rituals, but I don't believe in spending all that money, I find it disgusting and very wasteful, and I'm not okay with that at all," Sonam was quoted as saying by The National.

Earlier, the couple was planning to get married in Geneva, Switzerland but because Sonam's grand mom can't travel that far, the Kapoor family decided to change the venue and kept it close to their residence.

Sonam's Mehendi ceremony will take place at her Rs 35-crore luxurious duplex apartment in Sunteck Signature Island building at Bandra Kurla Complex which spreads over 7,000 square feet. It also has a beautiful ballroom-like banquet area for the guests to enjoy the luxurious food.

Her wedding will reportedly take place at her aunt Kavita Singh's (Sonam's mother Sunita Kapoor's sister) heritage bungalow which is next to Shah Rukh Khan's mansion, Mannat in Bandstand. And the bride-to-be has already started sending 'save the date' invites.

Farah Khan will be choreographing Sonam's wedding and Karan Johar will be also seen performing on a dance number. The actress will also sport different outfits on her sangeet and mehendi ceremonies. Her bridal lehenga will be designed by designer Anamika Khanna and she might opt for Ralph and Russo or Elie Saab for the reception. She's also looking at some designs by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, a source close to the actress told DNA.