Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania's Veere Di Wedding trailer has finally been released and it is all about friendship, unfiltered conversations, relationships, sex, fun, lavish weddings and a lot of sarcasm.

The 2-minute-49-seconds trailer gives you a glimpse into the chemistry of four friends aka veeres who are seen indulging in a conversation discussing about their sex life and complications in their relationships. And the girl gang seem bindass and full of life.

The story revolves around Kareena's character, who is irritated with the whole of idea of going through various ceremonies before getting married. And even her friends Sonam, Swara and Shikha can be seen struggling in their relationships.

Director Shashanka Ghosh explores the nature of each and every character in the film and their characteristics. The dialogues will surely strike a chord with the audience as they will find them close to their own real life conversations.

These noisy bunch of exuberant girls will surely lighten your day and many girls may relate to them as well. The characters use a lot of cuss words that seem appropriate in the film, however, the scenes might seem offensive to the censor board.

Movies like Udta Punjab, Anarkali of Aarah and Lipstick Under My Burkha had faced the CBFC roadblock for the use of strong abusive language in the dialogues. And since Veere Di Wedding seems to be strongly dependent on the use of cuss words, the censor board may run their unforgiving scissors.

Words like f**k, sex, b*****d, c**t, may get muted if the movie fails to adhere to the rules and guidelines of the censor board if the makers want to get a U/A certificate for their film.

While there is still a long way to go as the film is slated to release in theatres on June 1. Until that time take a look at the trailer.

Watch the trailer here: