Swara Bhasker doesn't give two hoots about trolls. The actress Saturday gave a befitting reply to a Twitter user who tried to shame her Veere Di Wedding co-star Kareena Kapoor Khan for marrying a Muslim and naming her son Taimur.

It so happened that the Raanjhanaa actress had posted a photo of Kareena holding a placard which reads, "I am Hindustan. I am Ashamed. #JusticeForOurChild. 8 years old. Gangraped. Murdered. In 'Devi'-sthaan temple. #Kathua". She was demanding justice for the 8-year-old girl, who was gang-raped and murdered in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district.

A Twitter user somehow was irked to witness Kareena's action and commented on the post which reads, "She should be ashamed of the fact that despite being a Hindu is married to a Muslim. Has a child with him and named him Taimur, after a brutal Islamic barbarian."

But Swara, who never minces her words, gave the troll the taste of his own medicine and shamed him in return.

Venting out her anger, Swara replied to the troll saying, "You should be ashamed you exist. That God gave you a brain which you chose to fill with hate and a mouth you chose to spew filth from. You are a shame on India and Hindus. That sh*ts like you feel emboldened to talk this crap publicly is this government's legacy."

You should be ashamed you exist. That God gave you a brain which you chose to fill with hate and a mouth you chose to spew filth from. You are a shame on India and Hindus. That shits like you feel emboldened to talk this crap publicly is this govt.’s legacy ?? https://t.co/nmR5WIngBd — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) April 14, 2018

The actress was also seen holding a similar placard to express her outrage over the heinous crime. Other celebrities like Sonam Kapoor, Kalki Koechlin, Vishal Dadlani, Huma Qureshi, Konkona Sen Sharma and Shruti Seth united holding up the same message asking for justice.

