Swara Bhasker doesn't give two hoots about trolls. The actress Saturday gave a befitting reply to a Twitter user who tried to shame her Veere Di Wedding co-star Kareena Kapoor Khan for marrying a Muslim and naming her son Taimur.
It so happened that the Raanjhanaa actress had posted a photo of Kareena holding a placard which reads, "I am Hindustan. I am Ashamed. #JusticeForOurChild. 8 years old. Gangraped. Murdered. In 'Devi'-sthaan temple. #Kathua". She was demanding justice for the 8-year-old girl, who was gang-raped and murdered in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district.
#KareenaKapoorKhan #IndiaAgainstRape #JusticeForOurChild #JusticeforAsifa #JusticeForUnnao pic.twitter.com/NEqPsArNC6— Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) April 14, 2018
A Twitter user somehow was irked to witness Kareena's action and commented on the post which reads, "She should be ashamed of the fact that despite being a Hindu is married to a Muslim. Has a child with him and named him Taimur, after a brutal Islamic barbarian."
But Swara, who never minces her words, gave the troll the taste of his own medicine and shamed him in return.
Venting out her anger, Swara replied to the troll saying, "You should be ashamed you exist. That God gave you a brain which you chose to fill with hate and a mouth you chose to spew filth from. You are a shame on India and Hindus. That sh*ts like you feel emboldened to talk this crap publicly is this government's legacy."
You should be ashamed you exist. That God gave you a brain which you chose to fill with hate and a mouth you chose to spew filth from. You are a shame on India and Hindus. That shits like you feel emboldened to talk this crap publicly is this govt.’s legacy ?? https://t.co/nmR5WIngBd— Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) April 14, 2018
The actress was also seen holding a similar placard to express her outrage over the heinous crime. Other celebrities like Sonam Kapoor, Kalki Koechlin, Vishal Dadlani, Huma Qureshi, Konkona Sen Sharma and Shruti Seth united holding up the same message asking for justice.
I am Hindustan. I am Ashamed. #JusticeForOurChild— Sonam Kapoor (@sonamakapoor) April 13, 2018
8 years old. Gangraped. Murdered.
In ‘Devi’-sthaan temple. #Kathua pic.twitter.com/8SIR9hYswI
I am Hindustan. I am Ashamed. #JusticeForOurChild #JusticeForAasifa— Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) April 13, 2018
8 years old. Gangraped. Murdered.
In ‘Devi’-sthaan temple. #Kathua and lest we forget #unnao Shame on us! #BreakTheSilence #EndTheComplicity #ActNow pic.twitter.com/O8rABOrZq9
I am Hindustan.— Shruti Seth (@SethShruti) April 13, 2018
I am ashamed. #justiceforourchild
8 years old! GANGRAPED!!!
MURDERED in ‘devi’sthan TEMPLE #kathua pic.twitter.com/Wm3Tf3o0ow
I am Hindustan.I am Ashamed. #JusticeForAasifa— Huma Qureshi (@humasqureshi) April 13, 2018
8 years old. Gangraped. Murdered.
In ‘Devi’-sthaan temple. #Kathua pic.twitter.com/vi62IueHDQ
Ab bhi jiska khoon na khaula, khoon nahin woh paani hai.#JusticeForAsifa #JusticeForUnnao #JusticeForOurChild #WakeUpTheGovernment#ArrestTheGuilty— VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) April 13, 2018
Don't let this matter be pushed aside by the news-cycle driven media. Raise your voice, put up your own pictures and tag me. pic.twitter.com/hf5oj3uyBJ
April 13, 2018
Deeply ashamed and upset. pic.twitter.com/5502Iq40CH— Konkona Sensharma (@konkonas) April 13, 2018
On the work front, Swara, along with Kareena and Sonam, will be seen together in Shashank Ghosh's upcoming directorial Veere Di Wedding which is slated to release on June 1.